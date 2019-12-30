Double Entry Door Replacement Gives Homeowners More Privacy
on December 30, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Northfield, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
These Northfield, Ohio, homeowners wanted to replace their single-entry door with a double entry door.
The homeowners really wanted a new door that would increase their privacy and replace their sidelights.
Not only does the new double entry door replace the sidelights, giving the home more privacy, it also allows the homeowners to move furniture more easily. The homeowners love the finished look and are happy with the final project.
