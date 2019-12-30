<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Double Entry Door Replacement Gives Homeowners More Privacy

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on December 30, 2019

Before

Old entry door with sidelights

After

New double fiberglass entry doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Northfield, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

These Northfield, Ohio, homeowners wanted to replace their single-entry door with a double entry door.

The homeowners really wanted a new door that would increase their privacy and replace their sidelights.

Not only does the new double entry door replace the sidelights, giving the home more privacy, it also allows the homeowners to move furniture more easily. The homeowners love the finished look and are happy with the final project.

