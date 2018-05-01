<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Drafty Door Leads to Replacement Transformation

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on May 1, 2018

Before

old entry door and storm door with side shutters

After

new fiberglass entry door with storm door

Project Scope

This home in Mentor, OH needed an entry door upgrade. The old drafty entry door led the homeowners to replacement. Removal of the shutters and the new fiberglass entry door with storm door did wonders for the home's curb appeal.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now