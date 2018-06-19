Eight Foot Entry Door With Added Privacy
on June 19, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Akron, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
The main goal for this entry door replacement project was to create a larger opening. We achieved this by removing the old transom overhead and installing an eight-foot entry door. The customers wanted a black entry door for a modern look and privacy when they needed it. We painted the wood entry door black and added between-the-glass blinds for added privacy. The homeowners love their new Pella entry door.
