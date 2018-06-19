<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Eight Foot Entry Door With Added Privacy

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on June 19, 2018

Before

Wood entry door replacement before

After

wood entry door replacement after

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Akron, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Pella® Entry Doors

The main goal for this entry door replacement project was to create a larger opening. We achieved this by removing the old transom overhead and installing an eight-foot entry door. The customers wanted a black entry door for a modern look and privacy when they needed it. We painted the wood entry door black and added between-the-glass blinds for added privacy. The homeowners love their new Pella entry door.

Project Gallery

