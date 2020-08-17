Encompass Windows Transform Sunroom into All Season Space

This Cleveland homeowner's home is right on Lake Erie. Unsurprisingly, in the summer she loves to take advantage of her beautiful sunroom. But, due to the nature of Ohio weather, the room had been going unused three out of four seasons. The sunroom also had porch windows, meaning frames with screens and not much protection from the elements.

"Hi Greg, I am doing well, thank you! I absolutely love the windows! They are beautiful and that room is quickly becoming my favorite room. We open the door and put the windows up to let that lovely lake breeze flow through the house! I gave your card to a neighbor and many of them have commented on how beautiful the windows are! Thank you for your expertise and exemplary service!" — Cleveland Customer

Before choosing Pella, the homeowner met with many window companies that were unable to meet her needs. She required both energy efficiency and ventilation within a specific budget.

Our rep, Greg Fillar, met with the homeowner to work out exactly what the homeowner needed in terms of functionality, ventilation and style. She was surprised at the ventilation level we offered, and all of it was more affordable than she expected based on quotes from competitors.