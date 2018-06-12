Energy Efficient Windows for Nursery
on June 12, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Strongsville, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Nursery
Products Used:
These Strongsville, OH homeowners were looking to replace the old drafty windows in their nursery. The customers decided to install white vinyl awning windows on both walls. Vinyl windows make for easy maintenance and improved energy efficiency - both of which are important for a nursery! In the end, the customers were happy with their beautiful and functional windows.
Project Gallery
