Energy Efficient Windows for Nursery

PostedbyJeff Dim

on June 12, 2018

Nursery Window Replacement

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Strongsville, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Nursery

  • Products Used:

    Awning Windows and Vinyl Windows

These Strongsville, OH homeowners were looking to replace the old drafty windows in their nursery. The customers decided to install white vinyl awning windows on both walls. Vinyl windows make for easy maintenance and improved energy efficiency - both of which are important for a nursery! In the end, the customers were happy with their beautiful and functional windows.

