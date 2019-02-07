Entry Door and Patio Door Replacement Upgrades Mentor Home's Elegance

The homeowners of this Mentor, OH home wanted a grander look for their entry way. They disliked the old storm door because they felt it detracted from the elegance of their home's appearance. To help solve this pain point for the homeowners we worked with them to design a gorgeous black double entry door made from fiberglass material. The stunning new door has provided a more elegant entry way and better functionality.

The homeowners were also interested in upgrading their sliding patio door to something a bit more elegant and energy efficient. We installed a sliding patio door with a prairie grille pattern to give a French door look. The homeowners are thrilled with their new entry door and sliding patio door.