Entry Door Replacement Brings Color and Brightness to Amherst Home
on June 12, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Amherst, OH
Area of Structure Involved: Entryway
Entryway
Products Used:
The old door on this Amherst, Ohio, home was black, but the homeowner wanted to bring more color to their entryway.
The challenge was to find a cheerful door color that would match the rest of the home. We found the perfect yellow color and the homeowners was so happy.
We installed a beautiful and bright new fiberglass entry door with a full-length sidelight that allows more natural light into the entryway.
