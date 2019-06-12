<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Entry Door Replacement Brings Color and Brightness to Amherst Home

Pella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on June 12, 2019

Before

Old brown entry door on Amherst, Ohio, home

After

Cheerful yellow fiberglass entry door with full-length sidelight to the left of it

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Amherst, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The old door on this Amherst, Ohio, home was black, but the homeowner wanted to bring more color to their entryway.

The challenge was to find a cheerful door color that would match the rest of the home. We found the perfect yellow color and the homeowners was so happy.

We installed a beautiful and bright new fiberglass entry door with a full-length sidelight that allows more natural light into the entryway.

