<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Entry Door Replacement Upgrades Westlake Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on June 20, 2019

Before

Old entry door with storm door and two full-light sidelights with grilles

After

New cream-colored fiberglass entry door framed by two full-length sidelights with statement glass

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Westlake, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entry Door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Westlake, Ohio, homeowner wanted a new entry door that would let more light into their home.

We installed two new sidelights with statement glass and a new Central Arch Light fiberglass entry door.

The beautiful new door will brighten the home both when the door is open and closed, which is exactly what the homeowner wanted!

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now