Entry Door Replacement Upgrades Westlake Home
on June 20, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Westlake, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entry Door
Products Used:
This Westlake, Ohio, homeowner wanted a new entry door that would let more light into their home.
We installed two new sidelights with statement glass and a new Central Arch Light fiberglass entry door.
The beautiful new door will brighten the home both when the door is open and closed, which is exactly what the homeowner wanted!
