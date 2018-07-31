Entry Door Transformation Creates Beautiful Focal Point
PostedbyJeff Dim
on July 31, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Bay Village, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
The owner of this Bay Village, OH home was looking to replace the home's original door from the 1930's. The homeowner wanted the front of the home to make a statement and no longer wanted a storm door. We chose to use a fiberglass entry door because the homeowner was able to pick from a broad range of beautiful styles and colors. The bold red entry door modernized the home's curb appeal and really brightened up the entryway of the home.
