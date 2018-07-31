Entry Door Transformation Creates Beautiful Focal Point

The owner of this Bay Village, OH home was looking to replace the home's original door from the 1930's. The homeowner wanted the front of the home to make a statement and no longer wanted a storm door. We chose to use a fiberglass entry door because the homeowner was able to pick from a broad range of beautiful styles and colors. The bold red entry door modernized the home's curb appeal and really brightened up the entryway of the home.