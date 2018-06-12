Fiberglass Door Brightens Entryway With More Light

When looking for a new entry door, these Avon, Ohio, homeowners wanted to let more light into their entryway and keep the look of real wood.

For a lower price point they chose a wood grain fiberglass entry door with Francesca decorative glass in a panel and side lights. The glass allows more light into the entryway but also provides some privacy for the homeowners. The fiberglass material gives the look of real wood with less maintenance needed and better energy efficiency than their previous entry door.