Fiberglass Double Doors Upgrade Medina Entry
on July 16, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Medina, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
This Medina, Ohio, homeowner wanted to update their entryway but keep the dark look of their original door.
We replaced a single entry door and sidelights with a fiberglass double entry door with an arch head transom window. We measured the doors to the 1/4 inch in order to get the sizing just right for the space.
The result is a stunning new entryway.
