Fiberglass Double Doors Upgrade Medina Entry

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on July 16, 2019

Before

Old single entry door with sidelights

After

ceramic planters decorate pella door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Medina, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Medina, Ohio, homeowner wanted to update their entryway but keep the dark look of their original door.

We replaced a single entry door and sidelights with a fiberglass double entry door with an arch head transom window. We measured the doors to the 1/4 inch in order to get the sizing just right for the space.

The result is a stunning new entryway.

