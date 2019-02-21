<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Fiberglass Double-Hung Window Replacement For Cleveland Heights Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on February 21, 2019

The homeowner of this Cleveland Heights home wanted to replace their old windows with windows that were more durable and let in more natural light.

We installed fiberglass double-hung windows for this project. This project was unique because our sales rep, Jeffrey Holman, had to get approval from the architectural board to switch the casements to double-hung windows.

The new windows have updated the aesthetic of the home, and the homeowners were shocked by how much more light was let into the home.

