Fiberglass Double-Hung Window Replacement For Cleveland Heights Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on February 21, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Cleveland Heights, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Side and Front of Home
Products Used:
The homeowner of this Cleveland Heights home wanted to replace their old windows with windows that were more durable and let in more natural light.
We installed fiberglass double-hung windows for this project. This project was unique because our sales rep, Jeffrey Holman, had to get approval from the architectural board to switch the casements to double-hung windows.
The new windows have updated the aesthetic of the home, and the homeowners were shocked by how much more light was let into the home.
Project Gallery
