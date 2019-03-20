Fiberglass Entry Door Eliminates Draft in Parma Home

The homeowner of this Parma, OH home needed to replace their front entry door due to the draft it brought into the entryway. The old door let in a significant draft that chilled the entryway and affected the overall energy efficiency of the home.

The homeowner wanted a low maintenance option with a real wood look. We installed a fiberglass entry door. Fiberglass material gives the look of real wood with less maintenance and better energy efficiency.

We installed this project in November and the homeowner was so happy with the result they decided to replace the entry door on their garage with a Pella door as well.