Fiberglass Entry Door Has Look and Feel of Real Wood
PostedbyJeff Dim
on July 11, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Westlake, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
The owners of this Westlake, OH home were looking to replace their old and worn out door with something modern and durable. We chose to use a fiberglass entry door because it offered the customers the look of real wood without the maintenance. The customer chose to keep the same grille pattern, but upgraded to simulated divided light (SDL) grilles. SDL grilles gives the look of true divided light window panes. The entry door is a dark finish with dark fixtures which makes the door look even more like real wood.
