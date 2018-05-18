<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Fiberglass Entry Door Replacement with Decorative Glass in Bedford Heights

PostedbyJeff Dim

on May 18, 2018

Before

old entry door with poor light

After

new fiberglass entry door with decorative glass

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Howland, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowners of this Howland, Ohio, home wanted to replace their front entry door to let in more light and get an updated look.

We installed a new fiberglass entry door with Madeira decorative glass on both the door and the sidelights.

The new design lets much more light into their entryway and definitely updates their curb appeal with a unique feature.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now