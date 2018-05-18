Fiberglass Entry Door Replacement with Decorative Glass in Bedford Heights
PostedbyJeff Dim
on May 18, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Howland, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Howland, Ohio, home wanted to replace their front entry door to let in more light and get an updated look.
We installed a new fiberglass entry door with Madeira decorative glass on both the door and the sidelights.
The new design lets much more light into their entryway and definitely updates their curb appeal with a unique feature.
Project Gallery
