Red Fiberglass Entry Door Replacement in Mentor
PostedbyJeff Dim
on April 17, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Mentor, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Front Door
Products Used:
The homeowner of this Mentor, Ohio, home needed to replace their front entry door. The new fiberglass entry door with a red interior and exterior finish and decorative glass sidelight has improved the aesthetic and functionality.
Project Gallery
