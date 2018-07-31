<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Fiberglass Entry Door Represents Love for OSU

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on July 31, 2018

Before

Fiberglass Entry Door Replacement with OSU coloring before

After

Fiberglass Entry Door With OSU coloring after

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Bedford Heights, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The owners of this Bedford Heights home needed to replace their old, drafty entry door. The owners felt the old door was outdated and wanted something more modern. Due to their love for Ohio State University, the customers wanted their new entry door to show there favorite school colors and spirit. We were able to match the OSU colors perfectly so the homeowners could show off their dedication to OSU. The entryway also includes a full-view screen door that allows the colors to show. The homeowners were thrilled with their bright and beautiful entry door.

Project Gallery

