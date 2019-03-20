Fiberglass Entry Door Upgrades Aesthetic of Akron Home

The homeowner of this traditional style home in Akron was happy with the color of their door and how well it matched the rest of the home. However, they wanted a door that upgraded their entryway and gave it a more grand aesthetic. We installed a fiberglass entry door for this project with a storm door that shows off the beautiful new entry door. The new entry door has updated the overall look of the entry way and has really made the homeowners happy with their decision to replace.