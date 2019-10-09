Pella Impervia Casement Windows and Fiberglass Doors Give Homeowner's Beautiful View of Pond From Four Season's Room

This Akron, Ohio, homeowner wanted to renovate their four-season room in order to make it more energy efficient and allow them to comfortably use it throughout the coming fall and winter months.

In order to achieve the most energy-efficient room, the homeowner also needed to replace the entry doors on each side of the room that lead to balconies. The homeowner wanted to make sure the windows matched the doors perfectly without sacrificing the view from either.

We maintained the homeowner's beautiful view of their pond but greatly improved upon the energy-efficiency of the space. We installed Pella® Impervia® fiberglass windows and fiberglass, full-glass doors.

We found a color that matched the home perfectly. The homeowner is pleased that we were able to match the home's brown on the outside, while making the inside of the windows white. This gave them the exact look they wanted but also achieved their main goal of improving the energy efficiency of the home.