Fiberglass Windows Liven Up Apartment Building

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on April 21, 2022

Side view of new apartment building featuring fiberglass windows and sliding doors

Project Scope

This vibrant apartment complex in Shaker Heights was brought to life by The Albert M. Higley Company, City Architecture, and our Cleveland team. We installed fiberglass direct set and awning windows, along with sliding glass doors. Both the windows and doors feature a brown interior and exterior finish.

The large glass space on the windows and doors maximizes the apartments' natural light, and they create a modern look. The fiberglass material used creates a thin profile for enhanced style and long-lasting durability.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

