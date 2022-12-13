Financial Group Building Underwent Modern Updates With New Black Wood Windows

Beacon Financial Group underwent a major transformation! We worked with Safran Studio Architecture to update their building. With a new, modern look, we helped enhance its curb appeal.

This building was updated with a bright white stone exterior and black replacement windows in Aurora, OH. The black windows make a bold statement and add contrast to complement the rest of the building. The commercial property features new Lifestyle Series wood-vented casement windows with SDL grilles. The grilles add even more visual interest to the windows.

Wood windows were a great choice for this project because they were able to be easily customized to fit the building's needs as well as improve efficiency and function.