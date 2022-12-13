<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Financial Group Building Underwent Modern Updates With New Black Wood Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on December 13, 2022

Before

Street view of brown building with outdated windows before update

After

Freshly updated financial building with white exterior and black windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Business

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Aurora, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Building

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows

Beacon Financial Group underwent a major transformation! We worked with Safran Studio Architecture to update their building. With a new, modern look, we helped enhance its curb appeal.

This building was updated with a bright white stone exterior and black replacement windows in Aurora, OH. The black windows make a bold statement and add contrast to complement the rest of the building. The commercial property features new Lifestyle Series wood-vented casement windows with SDL grilles. The grilles add even more visual interest to the windows.

Wood windows were a great choice for this project because they were able to be easily customized to fit the building's needs as well as improve efficiency and function.

Project Gallery

