Fixed Window to Vented Window Replacement Creates Better Functionality

These Berea, OH homeowners needed to replace a window in the back of their home. They wanted to be able to use their windows to let a breeze throughout their home in the warm months. One concern for the homeowners was that if they replaced their fixed casements with awning windows it would give the outside of the home a different look, and they wanted to keep the exterior look consistent. We installed a wood awning window with black exterior aluminum cladding for this project.

The new awning window allows for better functionality and better energy efficiency in the home. The homeowners were pleasantly surprised at how well the awning window matched its predecessor.