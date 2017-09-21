<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Classic Patio Door Replacement

PostedbyJeff Dim

on September 21, 2017

Patio doors with a deck

When a home is more than just a house.

At this Cleveland, OH home the family uses this Architect Series Traditional Double French Door with grilles-between-the-glass as the primary entrance to the house. The door is actually on the side of the house and off a deck and this leads right into the kitchen. If you are family this is the door that you use.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now