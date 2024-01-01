<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Cleveland Front Doors

Front Door ideas to add big style and make a lasting impression

Cleveland is an older city and home to a diverse mix of up-and-coming areas like Detroit Shoreway and established neighborhoods like the idyllic setting of Shaker Heights and charming lakefront homes found in Rocky River. The front entry door sets the tone for the style seen on your home’s interior and exterior. Whether you’re looking to preserve the historic charm of a 19th-century charmer in Chagrin Falls or add contemporary charm to a townhouse on Literary Road, Pella has a front door to meet your needs.

Commonly known as: main door, entry door, entrance door

Slide 1 / 4

No Interest, No Payments for 24 Months1

OR

50% Off Qualifying Installations2

Claim Offer

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Modern and Contemporary Style

Although many Cleveland neighborhoods trend toward historic homes, the area is also home to up-and-coming neighborhoods as well as a population that is trending younger. Tremont, one of Cleveland’s oldest neighborhoods, is seeing more modern influence with contemporary remodeled townhouses and sleek new condos.

Wood-look Front Doors

There are many Bungalow-style homes in the Cleveland-area neighborhoods of Chagrin Falls, Brook Park, and Parma. Cottage style, Arts & Crafts, and Craftsman style are also popular. In the neighborhoods of Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights, and Lakewood you will see many Tudor-style homes. Each of these home styles is complemented by a wood-look front door.

Dark and Bold Colors

Your front door can be almost any color — but dark and bold colors are trending in the Cleveland area. Consider a black front door to create a modern or eclectic look. A black front door can also look stately on the red brick exterior of a historic colonial like those found in Hudson. A red front door is a classic choice, especially for colonial style-homes or English Tudor-style exteriors.

Sidelights and Windows

Adding glass to your front door can create an elegant look. Glass front doors are seen in historic homes as well as modern and contemporary houses. In addition to glass panels, front doors with sidelights and transoms are commonly used to create a stately look while letting light stream into the home for a welcoming entranceway.

Cleveland Climate Recommendations

Durable Materials

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Fiberglass front doors are built to help withstand the weather.

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Doors with panes of glass with Low-E will help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and keeping the heat in.

Weather Protection

Winter cold and snow can impact your front door, depending on its finish, the location, the direction it faces, and whether or not there’s an overhang. Heavy air moisture levels have little impact on a low-maintenance fiberglass door. Protect the look of your front door with a storm door to keep your main entrance looking great for years.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Cleveland expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home - and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Enter your Zip Code

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does an entry door cost?
Do I need to finish my Pella entry door?
What glass options are available on Pella entry doors?
How long is the factory prefinish warranty on entry doors?