Grove City Entry Door Upgrade

PostedbyJeff Dim

on June 19, 2018

Before

replacement fiberglass entry door

After

fiberglass entry door with decorative glass panels

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Grove City, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The old entry door on this Grove City, PA home was not built for performance and leaked air. Our customer wanted to upgrade the aesthetic and performance with a new replacement entry door. It was important to the customer to let more light into the entry way, so we added decorative glass panels to the new fiberglass entry door. Eldridge Gray was used as the color for the fiberglass entry door to match the exterior of the home.

