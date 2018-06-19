Grove City Entry Door Upgrade
PostedbyJeff Dim
on June 19, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Grove City, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
The old entry door on this Grove City, PA home was not built for performance and leaked air. Our customer wanted to upgrade the aesthetic and performance with a new replacement entry door. It was important to the customer to let more light into the entry way, so we added decorative glass panels to the new fiberglass entry door. Eldridge Gray was used as the color for the fiberglass entry door to match the exterior of the home.
