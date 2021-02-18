<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Hinged French Patio Door Rejuvenates Cleveland Patio

PostedbyJeff Dim

on February 18, 2021

Before

Exterior view of old white French door

After

Exterior view of new white wood French door with brass handles.

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Cleveland, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

This Cleveland, Ohio, homeowner had an older French patio door that was failing in terms of energy efficiency and was chipping and fading.

We replaced their old French patio door with an Architect Series French Hinge Door with a white exterior and custom paint in order to match the interior of the home.

The new door matched the original in terms of style but upgraded the space by improving the home's energy efficiency and giving the homeowners a beautiful new door.

Project Gallery

