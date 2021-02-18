Hinged French Patio Door Rejuvenates Cleveland Patio
PostedbyJeff Dim
on February 18, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Cleveland, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
This Cleveland, Ohio, homeowner had an older French patio door that was failing in terms of energy efficiency and was chipping and fading.
We replaced their old French patio door with an Architect Series French Hinge Door with a white exterior and custom paint in order to match the interior of the home.
The new door matched the original in terms of style but upgraded the space by improving the home's energy efficiency and giving the homeowners a beautiful new door.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.