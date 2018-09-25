<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Historic Window Replacement on Akron OH Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on September 25, 2018

Before

cleveland home gets new wood double hung windows

After

new wood double hung windows for cleveland home

Project Scope

This Akron, OH homeowner wanted to update the exterior of their historic home , replacing the old windows with wood double-hung windows to match the home's architectural style and historic authenticity. We also installed a 50" double French patio door with custom size sidelights and special mulls between to mimic the original door's dimensions. The new windows and doors improved the functionality while maintaining the original look of the house.

Project Gallery

