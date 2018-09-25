Historic Window Replacement on Akron OH Home
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Akron, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
This Akron, OH homeowner wanted to update the exterior of their historic home , replacing the old windows with wood double-hung windows to match the home's architectural style and historic authenticity. We also installed a 50" double French patio door with custom size sidelights and special mulls between to mimic the original door's dimensions. The new windows and doors improved the functionality while maintaining the original look of the house.
