It's Grille Season: Replacing Your Windows this Summer Means Choosing the Right Grilles For You

See what we did there? Whether you were outside at your grill when you noticed your fading windows or this past winter when the cold chill in your home just got too bad to overlook any longer; you’ve made the decision to replace your windows. Now you’re faced with the challenge of something you never really thought about before. When you hear ‘grill’ you think “barbecue” or “great steak” but now ‘grille’ has you thinking about your windows and deciding which grilles you’d like in your replacement windows. We’re here to break down your options for you whether you’re ordering wood, fiberglass, or vinyl windows; we’ll give you the facts about each and why you might consider one type of grille over another. Sit back, take a read and by the end of this article, don’t worry, you’ll know what kind of grilles you want and you might even be the ‘grille’ master.

Just in case you actually think we’re referring to the grills we barbecue on, while we do love a good barbecue, in this case we’re referring to the grilles on your windows. Grilles give the look of individual windowpanes. Some can even make the glass easier to clean. Pella offers many window and patio door grille types, so you can choose one that best fits your home’s architectural style.

There are four main grille types, however, the material of and line of window you chose, will affect your grille choice. The four main grill types are: