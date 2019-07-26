Large Awning Window Transforms Backyard View
on July 26, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Mentor, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen
Products Used:
This Mentor, Ohio, homeowner wanted a new window behind their kitchen sink that would provide a better and more clear view.
We replaced two awning windows with one large wood one. The awning window is the largest we have in order to fit the opening the two awnings created.
The finished product is a beautiful awning window that creates a great view into the homeowner's backyard. The view is free of obstructions and lets in lots of light.
Project Gallery
