Large Awning Window Transforms Backyard View

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on July 26, 2019

Two old single-hung windows over a kitchen sink

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Mentor, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Kitchen

  • Products Used:

    Awning Windows and Wood Windows

This Mentor, Ohio, homeowner wanted a new window behind their kitchen sink that would provide a better and more clear view.

We replaced two awning windows with one large wood one. The awning window is the largest we have in order to fit the opening the two awnings created.

The finished product is a beautiful awning window that creates a great view into the homeowner's backyard. The view is free of obstructions and lets in lots of light.

