Large Wood Window Makes a Statement in Chagrin Falls Entry

PostedbyJeff Dim

on April 18, 2018

Before

Stone home entryway with flag

After

Stone home entryway with large window curved at top

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Chagrin Falls, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

This Chagrin Falls, Ohio, homeowner wanted the entryway of their beautiful stone home to make a statement.

We replaced the large fixed window overhead as well as the two sidelights beside the wood entry door. The grilles on these new windows now match those windows on the front of the house. We were able to maintain the open feel and amount of light the window brought in while updating the home's curb appeal.

Project Gallery

