Large Wood Window Makes a Statement in Chagrin Falls Entry
PostedbyJeff Dim
on April 18, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Chagrin Falls, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
This Chagrin Falls, Ohio, homeowner wanted the entryway of their beautiful stone home to make a statement.
We replaced the large fixed window overhead as well as the two sidelights beside the wood entry door. The grilles on these new windows now match those windows on the front of the house. We were able to maintain the open feel and amount of light the window brought in while updating the home's curb appeal.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.