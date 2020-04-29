<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Lifestyle Hinged Patio Door Replaces Sliding Patio Door for Upgrade

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on April 29, 2020

page banner

Project Scope

The homeowners thought a hinged patio door would look better in their space than the sliding one they had.

The hinged patio door with prairie grills we installed helps fix the energy efficiency issues the homeowners were experiencing and upgrade the overall look of the patio. The homeowners love their new hinged patio door.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now