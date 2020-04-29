Lifestyle Hinged Patio Door Replaces Sliding Patio Door for Upgrade
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on April 29, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Westlake, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
The homeowners thought a hinged patio door would look better in their space than the sliding one they had.
The hinged patio door with prairie grills we installed helps fix the energy efficiency issues the homeowners were experiencing and upgrade the overall look of the patio. The homeowners love their new hinged patio door.
Project Gallery
