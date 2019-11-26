Lively Blue Entry Door for Bay Village Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on November 26, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Bay Village, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entrance Door
Products Used:
This Bay Village, Ohio, homeowner wanted a new entry door that was still similar to their old one, with the same color and overall shape, but with better energy efficiency and a more vibrant color.
We installed a new entry door system in a beautiful blue with decorative glass.
The homeowners are extremely pleased with their new door and were thoroughly happy with the installation process. They loved the installers and were impressed with their friendliness and that they cleaned up so well once they were done.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.