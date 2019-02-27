<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Low-Maintenance Window Replacement for Mentor Garage

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on February 27, 2019

Before

before image of mentor home with new vinyl windows

After

after image of mentor home with new vinyl windows

Project Scope

Our Mentor, Ohio, customer needed to replace the old windows in their garage. They were tired of the regular maintenance and repainting the old windows required.

We installed vinyl casement windows in Almond to match the color of the garage door. The new windows have updated the aesthetic of the garage, require less maintenance than the previous windows, and are much more energy efficient.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now