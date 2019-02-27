Low-Maintenance Window Replacement for Mentor Garage
February 27, 2019
Mentor, OH
Garage
Our Mentor, Ohio, customer needed to replace the old windows in their garage. They were tired of the regular maintenance and repainting the old windows required.
We installed vinyl casement windows in Almond to match the color of the garage door. The new windows have updated the aesthetic of the garage, require less maintenance than the previous windows, and are much more energy efficient.
