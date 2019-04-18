Window Replacement in a Beautiful Brick Mentor Home
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Mentor, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This homeowner had old windows that were not energy efficient. They also desired to have a better trim color for the inside of their home that would match and add a bit of light.
These changes made for a beautiful replacement that breathes new life into the home - both on the inside and outside. The home looks younger, and the inside is significantly lighter.
Project Gallery
