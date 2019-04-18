<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Window Replacement in a Beautiful Brick Mentor Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on April 18, 2019

Before

mentor home before

After

brick home double hung window replacement

Project Scope

This homeowner had old windows that were not energy efficient. They also desired to have a better trim color for the inside of their home that would match and add a bit of light.

These changes made for a beautiful replacement that breathes new life into the home - both on the inside and outside. The home looks younger, and the inside is significantly lighter.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now