Mentor Homeowner Preps For Cold Winter with Replacement Entry Door

The homeowners of this Mentor, Ohio, home decided to get a new entry door just in time as the polar vortex was on its way. They really wanted a door that allowed more light into the home. They also were looking for a more grand entrance that better fit their home.

We installed a fiberglass entry door for this project. Due to the shadow caused by the home's overhang we included full decorative glass in the door to bring light into the entryway.

The new entry door allows more natural light into the entryway and updated the aesthetic of the home tremendously. The homeowners were so happy to have it replaced in time before the cold really set in.