Modern Black Wood Windows Perfect Fit for Modern Akron Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on April 15, 2020

Before

Capuano Homes Akron Before

After

contemporary windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Akron, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Wood Windows

We worked with Capuano Homes who needed modern windows to fit the aesthetic of this newly constructed Akron, Ohio home.

With plenty of glass in the home, it's important that the windows are extremely energy efficient.

We installed beautiful black modern wood windows with Capuano Homes to help bring their vision to life. The windows complement the home's design perfectly and provide great energy efficiency.

Project Gallery

