Modern Black Wood Windows Perfect Fit for Modern Akron Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on April 15, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Akron, OH
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
We worked with Capuano Homes who needed modern windows to fit the aesthetic of this newly constructed Akron, Ohio home.
With plenty of glass in the home, it's important that the windows are extremely energy efficient.
We installed beautiful black modern wood windows with Capuano Homes to help bring their vision to life. The windows complement the home's design perfectly and provide great energy efficiency.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.