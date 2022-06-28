Modern Fiberglass Windows Add Finishing Touch to New Cleveland Apartment Building

The Lincoln Building is a newly constructed, multi-family project in Cleveland. Our team worked with architect, Bialosky Cleveland, and the construction company, Snavely Group, to bring together this new 82-unit apartment building. This building bridges the residential park-scape of Tremont's Lincoln Park with the industrial railways that flank the neighborhood's borders.

The architecture of the building was designed to draw residents outdoors, helping them enjoy their private balconies and lounge areas that give them a direct view of Cleveland's skyline.

Another thing we wanted to highlight was the plants that change through the seasons. The astounding gray masonry reveals expansive windows with lush, integrated planter boxes to show the greenery around the building. The Lincoln Building's living spaces prioritize light and fresh air to maximize their resident's comfort. Along with the apartments, the building features several shops and amenities.

Our team was able to make the goals of the Lincoln a reality. We installed fixed windows over awning ones throughout the building to allow lots of natural sunlight inside while also providing ventilation. The fiberglass windows were an excellent choice for this building because they offer durability and low maintenance. The black windows have a sleek design that complements the contemporary aesthetic of the building. Overall, this new building adds to the vibrant neighborhood, and we hope all the occupants enjoy the comfort and beauty of Pella windows.