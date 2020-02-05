New Double-Hung Windows Bring Architect's Vision to Life
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on February 5, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Cleveland, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Family Room
Products Used:
For this Cleveland home, we worked with Fabo Architecture to help bring to life architect Eric Edwards' amazing vision.
We wanted to create a beautiful space that let in light but keep the home affordable as well.
We love this project because it shows that with the right vision and product to support that vision, affordable homes can be beautiful and amazing spaces for families.
Project Gallery
