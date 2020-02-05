<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Double-Hung Windows Bring Architect's Vision to Life

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on February 5, 2020

Before

Front exterior view of blue single-story home

After

Front exterior of blue home with all-new double-hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Cleveland, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Family Room

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows

For this Cleveland home, we worked with Fabo Architecture to help bring to life architect Eric Edwards' amazing vision.

We wanted to create a beautiful space that let in light but keep the home affordable as well.

We love this project because it shows that with the right vision and product to support that vision, affordable homes can be beautiful and amazing spaces for families.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now