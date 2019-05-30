New Entry Door System Inspired by Pella Catalog
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on May 30, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Canton, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entry Door
Products Used:
This Canton, Ohio, homeowner actually saw this exact entry door in our catalog and fell in love.
We installed a new entry door system with an oak grain finish fiberglass door and two full-light sidelights featuring Castile decorative glass. The homeowner is not only happy that we were able to replicate the catalog perfectly but also that the entry door beautifies their home and the entryway.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.