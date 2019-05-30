<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Entry Door System Inspired by Pella Catalog

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on May 30, 2019

New six-panel fiberglass door with wood grain finish from Pella

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Canton, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entry Door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Canton, Ohio, homeowner actually saw this exact entry door in our catalog and fell in love.

We installed a new entry door system with an oak grain finish fiberglass door and two full-light sidelights featuring Castile decorative glass. The homeowner is not only happy that we were able to replicate the catalog perfectly but also that the entry door beautifies their home and the entryway.

