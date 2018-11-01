New Fiberglass Entry Door Modernizes Cleveland Home

The homeowner of this Cleveland, Ohio, home wanted to add light and modernize the entryway of their home with a new entry door.

We installed a fiberglass entry door with decorative glass. The old door was plain, so the homeowners added a pop of color to their new front entry door to make it the focal point of the home.

The new fiberglass entry door matches the style of the home perfectly and allows more natural light into the home. The homeowners are very pleased with the look and functionality of their new front entry door.