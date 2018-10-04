New Fiberglass Entry Door Updates OH Home Entryway
on October 4, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Broadview Heights, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
The homeowners of this brick home in Broadview Heights wanted to replace their old single entry door with a new double entry door. We installed a fiberglass entry door. The new entry door has a dark mahogany interior and exterior with black grilles. Installing this beautiful fiberglass entry door elevated the look of the entryway and allows more natural light into the home.
