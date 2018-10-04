<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Fiberglass Entry Door Updates OH Home Entryway

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on October 4, 2018

Before

before image of cleveland home with new fiberglass entry door

After

after image of cleveland home with new fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Broadview Heights, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowners of this brick home in Broadview Heights wanted to replace their old single entry door with a new double entry door. We installed a fiberglass entry door. The new entry door has a dark mahogany interior and exterior with black grilles. Installing this beautiful fiberglass entry door elevated the look of the entryway and allows more natural light into the home.

