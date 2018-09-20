<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Fiberglass Windows Brighten Fairlawn Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on September 20, 2018

Before

before image of cleveland home with new fiberglass windows

After

after image of cleveland home with new fiberglass windows

Project Scope

The homeowners of this Fairlawn, Ohio, home needed to replace their old and worn out windows in their rental property.

Fiberglass casement windows were used throughout the home. Fiberglass is a low-maintenance material with a quality look.

The new windows give the home a fresh new look and offer more energy efficiency.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now