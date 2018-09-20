New Fiberglass Windows Brighten Fairlawn Home
on September 20, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Fairlawn, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Fairlawn, Ohio, home needed to replace their old and worn out windows in their rental property.
Fiberglass casement windows were used throughout the home. Fiberglass is a low-maintenance material with a quality look.
The new windows give the home a fresh new look and offer more energy efficiency.
