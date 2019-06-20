New Sliding Glass Door Improves Patio Access

The homeowners of this Akron, Ohio, home wanted to replace the windows by their deck with a sliding patio door because they wanted better access to their deck from the inside of their home.

The deck is a highly trafficked area and is regularly used for family time in the summer.

We replaced their old windows with a vinyl sliding patio door allowing the family to better utilize their favorite space. The homeowners are over the moon about the transformation that occurred in just a matter of hours.