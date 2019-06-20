<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Sliding Glass Door Improves Patio Access

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on June 20, 2019

Two double-hung windows on a home with gray siding

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Akron, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Deck

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

The homeowners of this Akron, Ohio, home wanted to replace the windows by their deck with a sliding patio door because they wanted better access to their deck from the inside of their home.

The deck is a highly trafficked area and is regularly used for family time in the summer.

We replaced their old windows with a vinyl sliding patio door allowing the family to better utilize their favorite space. The homeowners are over the moon about the transformation that occurred in just a matter of hours.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now