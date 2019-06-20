New Sliding Glass Door Improves Patio Access
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on June 20, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Akron, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Deck
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Akron, Ohio, home wanted to replace the windows by their deck with a sliding patio door because they wanted better access to their deck from the inside of their home.
The deck is a highly trafficked area and is regularly used for family time in the summer.
We replaced their old windows with a vinyl sliding patio door allowing the family to better utilize their favorite space. The homeowners are over the moon about the transformation that occurred in just a matter of hours.
Project Gallery
