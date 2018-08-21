New Vinyl Casement and Sliding Windows in Strongsville
PostedbyJeff Dim
on August 21, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Strongsville, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
Improving the energy efficiency and updating the aesthetic were the top priorities for these Strongsville, OH homeowners. The new casement and sliding windows have allowed more natural light inside the home and vinyl requires less maintenance.
This was the first phase for these homeowners on their home renovation and they are loving the look of their new windows.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.