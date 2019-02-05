<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Vinyl Windows Replace Metal Single Pane Windows for Better Energy Efficiency

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on February 5, 2019

Before

before image of fairview home with new vinyl sliding windows

After

sliding windows on second floor of home

Project Scope

This home in Fairview, OH had metal single pane windows that were original to the home and were incredibly inefficient. It was important to the homeowner that the new windows fit the aesthetic of the home and improved the energy efficiency. We installed vinyl sliding windows in all bedrooms throughout the home. The new windows provide better functionality and better energy efficiency to the home.

