Vinyl Windows Replace Metal Single Pane Windows for Better Energy Efficiency
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on February 5, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Fairview, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Bedrooms
Products Used:
This home in Fairview, OH had metal single pane windows that were original to the home and were incredibly inefficient. It was important to the homeowner that the new windows fit the aesthetic of the home and improved the energy efficiency. We installed vinyl sliding windows in all bedrooms throughout the home. The new windows provide better functionality and better energy efficiency to the home.
