<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Windows Gives Akron Home an Updated Look

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on April 17, 2019

Before

akron home - before bow window replacement

After

Bow wood window in westlake home

Project Scope

An Akron homeowner wanted an upgrade for their outdated bow and double-hung windows. The front of the home got a beautiful new wood bow window and the side of the home got new vinyl double-hung windows. The upgrade provided the homeowner with a design that best fit their home.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now