New Wood Door and Windows Maximize Light and Visibility

This Strasburg, Ohio, home by Hostetler Builders was in need of wood windows to encase the entryway, provide uninterrupted views, and beautify the interior. We installed a combination of casement and picture windows to maximize light and visibility.

The wood patio door was a natural solution to provide function while keeping as much glass in the entryway as possible.

The end result is a unique and striking entryway that showcases the beauty of wood and natural light.