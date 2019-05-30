<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Wood Door and Windows Maximize Light and Visibility

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on May 30, 2019

Exterior view of home with new wood French patio doors and wood picture windows

Project Scope

This Strasburg, Ohio, home by Hostetler Builders was in need of wood windows to encase the entryway, provide uninterrupted views, and beautify the interior. We installed a combination of casement and picture windows to maximize light and visibility.

The wood patio door was a natural solution to provide function while keeping as much glass in the entryway as possible.

The end result is a unique and striking entryway that showcases the beauty of wood and natural light.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now