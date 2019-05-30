New Wood Door and Windows Maximize Light and Visibility
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on May 30, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Strasburg, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Front Side
Products Used:
This Strasburg, Ohio, home by Hostetler Builders was in need of wood windows to encase the entryway, provide uninterrupted views, and beautify the interior. We installed a combination of casement and picture windows to maximize light and visibility.
The wood patio door was a natural solution to provide function while keeping as much glass in the entryway as possible.
The end result is a unique and striking entryway that showcases the beauty of wood and natural light.
Project Gallery
