New Wood Sliding and Hinged Patio Doors Transform Porch Into Three Season Room

We worked with Pella Certified Contractor, Seal-Tite Window and Door Solutions to transform this Sagamore Hills, Ohio, house's porch. The homeowner wanted to turn their open porch into an enclosed, third-season room, however, they wanted to make sure the space got plenty of natural light after it was enclosed.

They chose our Reserve Contemporary wood doors with a white finish to achieve these goals. With one hinged patio door and a sliding glass patio door that opens from the center and features four glass panels to create a wall of glass, this room gets plenty of natural light.

These new wood doors match the style of the rest of the home and provide an energy-efficient solution to the transformed space.