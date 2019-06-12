New Wood Windows and Door Beautify North Royalton Home

The homeowner wanted to replace a dated bow window with a flat system that was four windows wide as they didn't like the look of the bow window in their living room. They also decided to replace their patio door to help improve the energy efficiency of the home.

We got the sizing for the living room window just right in order to fit within the opening from the old bow window and installed new wood casement windows in its place. The homeowners love the look of the new windows.

The replacement windows and hinged patio door are beautiful while helping to increase the energy efficiency of the home.