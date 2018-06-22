Patio Door Replaces Picture Window for Patio Access
on June 22, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Mentor, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room and Patio
Products Used:
These Mentor, OH homeowners recently added a patio to their home and wanted to able to access the new patio space from their living room. In order to do this, we removed their large picture window in the living room and installed a hinged patio door in its place. The new patio door allows for easy access to their new patio.
