Patio Door Replaces Picture Window for Patio Access

PostedbyJeff Dim

on June 22, 2018

Before

Window to Sliding Patio door replacement before

After

Window to sliding Patio Door replacement after

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Mentor, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room and Patio

  • Products Used:

    Hinged Patio Doors

These Mentor, OH homeowners recently added a patio to their home and wanted to able to access the new patio space from their living room. In order to do this, we removed their large picture window in the living room and installed a hinged patio door in its place. The new patio door allows for easy access to their new patio.

